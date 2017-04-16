Revealed: Rots In Delta State Model Girls’ College (PHOTOS)

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The rot of infrastructure of Girls Model School Enwreni, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State is currently trending on Twitter with hashtag #FixDelta.

The state of the all-girls secondary school can be best described as an eyesore. The sight of the school which was famous in those day can make one develop goose pimples.



The school buildings are in shambles. The roofs are rustic and some have been blown open, thus making students to be in the mercy of harsh weather whenever there is heavy wind or rainfall.

The hostel accommodation is absolutely unfit for human beings. The roofs are licking, while the windows have been shattered.



This is happening in a state which flaunt its “SMART” agenda and brand its “prosperity for all” mantra to the high heavens.Urhobotoday.com finding revealed that the state government have abandoned the school for political reasons.FixDelta, a twitter handle for the movement to re-fix oil rich but underdeveloped Delta State which have been tweeting contemporary issues and failure of the Delta State Government to better the lot of Deltans for the past two weeks, have picked the Girls Model School Enwreni as a tweet topic on Friday.Urhobotoday.com learnt that the twitter handle is poised to use its tweets to attract government attention to the rotten state of infrastructures in the state and entrenched a people-oriented leadership in the state.Many Nigerians who reacted to the conversation on Twitter have tongue lashed the Delta State Government for making teaching and learning miserable for students and teachers in the state.@mynameissleek tweeted; “If Okowa’s kids are in this school will he allow it to remain this way? 2019 is time to #FixDelta_ with a governor who cares about u and I” .Another tweet by Amonia Rita Stewart @mynameissleek read; “For 16months Okowa has been Gov.. Instead of progress we see dilapidation we see under development.. We see decay. We must #FixDelta_”@joshariez tweeted; “I weep for my State… We have regularly been raped & abused by Politicians that mean no good for our state #FixDelta_ ?”@midanonso tweeted: “Delta needs a leader that is a true representation of the people, and not some ‘mere toy’ under the chains of some godfathers #FixDelta_”MLT? @McRenceMLT tweeted “A state so blessed yet suffers! That is the story of Delta State. This story has to be right from this moment so we have to #FixDelta_”Another tweet @McRenceMLT read: “Delta state educational system is presently in a big mess so other sectors. An end must be put to this! #FixDelta_”The dilapidated state of Unity School Agbarho, USA, which had last week trended for over 16 hours, also got the internet buzzing on the Good Friday.