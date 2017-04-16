End Time: Pastor Uses Beer To Cast Out Demons, Heals Diseases

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The General Overseer of a church in Congo, Louzolo Amour, Charles Mikoungui Loundou, uses beer to cast out demons and heal members of infirmities.

According to African News, the church members believe beer which they call “biéramicine”, casts out demons and heal diseases.

The church, Louzolo Amour, was founded by a man known as Guy Emile Loufoua Cetikouabo, who proclaimed himself God, and claimed to be invincible.

Although Cetikouabo is now dead, the church members claim he is represented on earth by their current leader, Loundou.

Their services which last up to 9 hours are dedicated to the healing of souls and bodies with sips of beer and praise.

People come from all walks of life mainly to seek an immediate solution to all their evils. The church has as much as 5000 followers.

A teenager, Kondi Jean-Jacques told the newspaper, “I arrived here sick, brother Mikoungui gave me a bottle of beer, I drank a first sip, and a second, at the third one, I went into a trance, I then felt better.

“I believe beer can heal, if you drink it with faith and believe.”