Easter Disaster: Twin Fire Incidents Gut Twelve Houses in Bayelsa State

By Amos OkiomaThe first incident occurred on Friday night at Amarata, a Yenagoa suburb, while the second occurred early on Saturday in Ovom, also a suburb of Yenogoa.The houses gutted by fire at Aritalin, Ovom were all wooden structures and the occupants were mainly commercial sex workers.Miss Joy Onuh, a resident in the area told Urhobotoday.com that the fire started from a locked room.“We do not know how the fire started. And we never knew it would spread because we thought that it was just an ordinary smoke. Then, it became serious. We appreciate the effort of the state fire fighters in putting out the fire, though they arrived late,” she said.Jully Bobby, one of the affected residents, sobbed profusely as she recounted her losses. She said all her belongings including money, clothes and mobile phone were lost in the inferno.At Imgbi Road, Amarata, where the second fire incident occurred, a car and several shops were razed. The fire was believed to have been sparked off by adulterated fuel and kerosene loaded in a vehicle.“It would have been a disaster if not for the help of the fire service. The car was fully loaded with fuel; I commend the efforts of the state fire fighters,” a female resident told Urhobotoday.com.Mr Prince Ogun, Station Driver, Bayelsa Fire Service Command, urged the people to promptly call the fire service when they have an emergency.“The one at Imgbi Road was in the night, Friday, about 8pm. We went there with our fire fighting personnel and we were able to put out the fire. In fact, the two incidents were shocking. Many houses were burnt but no life was lost. I am advising members of the public against the use of candle and to desist from illegal bunkering to avoid fire incidents,” Ogun said.