Efe Regrets Drinking In The House, Expresses Gratitude to Okowa, I Go Die, Ali Baba, Others
LAGOS APRIL 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Big Brother Naija reality show winner, Efe Ejeba has revealed his greatest regret back in the house.
The 24-year-old rapper and new Payporte Brand Ambassador, who has been on media tour alongside other housemates, said his only regret in the show was drinking alcohol.
During the show, the Warri-born housemate was in some occasions seen drinking himself to stupor.
“The only regret I have is drinking. I heard my mum is upset with me. So, I apologise to her for drinking so much in the BBNaija house.
“I am so grateful to a lot of people including Governor Okowa of Delta State. I heard he threw his weight behind me. I was also told that comedian, I Go Dye dropped N1 million for my campaign team.
“When I called him, he ended my call and called me back. We spoke for hours.
“I am also grateful to Ali Baba, Akpororo and so many Nigerian celebrities whom I had never met but stood behind me.
“I hear my family house in Warri can now be likened to a tourist centre because of the number of people who have thronged our home to congratulate my parents.”