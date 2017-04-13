Ikoyi Raid: Court Orders Forfeiture Of Cash Found To FG

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sums of $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC from an apartment in the Ikoyi area of Lagos on Wednesday.

The court, in a ruling on Thursday afternoon by Justice Muslim Hassan, ordered that the funds be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government.

The judge adjourned till May 5, 2017, for anyone interested in the funds to show up before him to show cause why the money should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.