EASTER: FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays

The Honourable Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. (Rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, enjoined Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to extend the spiritual benefits of Easter, which are love, peace, justice, sacrifice and kindness to their daily living, and through this contribute to unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.Gen. Dambazau further urged Nigerians to co-operate and join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, in his sustained efforts to build a strong and virile nation.The Honourable Minister wishes all Nigerians a Happy Easter Celebration.

Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, FCIA, FCPA, FCNA

Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary (DOOPS)