Buhari’s Appointment Of Okowa’s Aide, Saliba Mukoro Tears Delta APC Apart

Member of the state executive of the party in Delta state who spoke to UrhoboToday.com on the development but pleaded for anonymity described the news of the appointment of Prof. Mukoro as not only devastating to the party members, but has cause serious confusion in the party.He stated further that stakeholders and leaders of APC in Delta State is at lost on the rationale behind the appointment of a servicing Senior Special Adviser to Governor Okowa on waterway security, a man he alleged campaigned against the party in 2015 Presidential election.According to him; “those in the presidency are yet to tell us what is going on with Delta APC and why they will always hand over all appointment due to the state to those in PDP, or those who worked against us during the last election.“Some of us are beginning to think that there is unwritten accord between the Presidency and the Ibori political dynasty in Delta state, and these could be a ground work in move to formally hand over the party to Ibori and his cohorts, if not why will the president choose PDP members for appointments leaving those who labored for the party.If the leadership of the party do not stop this drift immediately and reverse these ugly trend by giving appointments to party member, we shall frustrates effort to give the party strong footing in the state and ensure that the agenda of some hawks in the presidency to handover the party to Ibori fails.”Reacting to the development also, an APC youth leader in Delta state, Comrade Monday Oyeghe alleged that the enemies of president Buhari in the presidency who are bent of thwarting the president good work are those causing confusion in the party by manipulating the appointments list.According to him, “there is a cabal in the presidency that does not want the president to succeed; all they do is to sell appointments to the highest bidders while undermining the president efforts thereby creating problems for the party.”Oyeghe added that the party faithful in Delta state will not be deterred by these setbacks as they are fully committed to the president change agenda in order to reposition the country and revive it economically.