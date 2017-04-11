2018 World Cup: Super Eagles Either Qualify Or I Resign-Rohr

Share This





















Failure to qualify Nigeria for the World Cup will leave his future as coach of the team in the hands of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) , but the coach says he will leave the team if they fail to qualify regardless of what the NFF decides.Although Nigeria currently lead their World Cup 2018 qualifiers group with four points ahead of their closest challengers Cameroon, the coach was asked on cable network television Supersports Monday Night Football about his future if Nigeria fails to qualify for the World Cup.” If we fail to win the ticket to be at the World Cup, for me I’ll say goodbye, but at the moment we are hopeful of getting a result against Cameroon, it is a challenge am willing to take. However , if I fail, I’ll leave”, Rohr stated on SuperSports review show Monday Night Football monitored by Owngoalnigeria.com.