Delta Deputy Speaker, Osanebi Begins Free JAMB Registration For Ndokwa Students

According to the foundation him, “Eligible constituents, with the requisite SSCE results are expected to collect the forms free of charge and register their details and submit same at the point of collection”.The information added that students that have already purchased form will be reimbursed.Orji noted that with the community based leaders, the forms will get to the genuine constituents, whom the free JAMB registration program is targeted.He further said that ”Jambites’ are expected to concluded this first stage of registration on or before Wednesday, 12th April, 2017 so that the informations can be loaded into the jamb site on time, noting that this stage of registration is to be followed by thumb printing exercise of the students which will also be carried out in the communities .Earlier, the foundation admin secretary, Agbanashi Obinne, affirmed that the forms for the initial registration is already in the communities.He said, ” the Deputy Speaker is not happy at the number of our people able to access higher learning, because of the terrain and other factors that has discouraged a good number of our youths from pushing higher, academically”.He also said that the free JAMB registration gesture was to increase the number of Ndokwa East students that would gain admission into higher institutions this year and to further ensure that the foundation’s undergraduate scholarship scheme admit more of the Deputy Speaker’s constituents.“Sometimes we look for our people to be given some of our scholarships, because when we put certain bench marks in the scholarship scheme, you hardly see a good number of them come up. I think it’s due to the poor academic foundations they had, because of our terrain. Amongst other things, what the JAMB registration program will do for us, is to encourage and register some poor and physically challenged constituents, enhance the education of our youths, make registration easy for them and above all build human capital”. The information read in parts.To this end, eligible constituents are to put their documents together, register their details with the councilor or youth leader in the community and be ready to be called upon for thump printing from their community level as soon as possible.