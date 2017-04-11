1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, Apr 11th, 2017

Rivers: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC

Chief (Barr) Dumo Lulu-Briggs

Chief (Barr) Dumo Lulu-Briggs


LAGOS APRIL 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An oil Magnet and Rivers State Peoples Democratic (PDP) Chieftain Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has defected from PDP to The All Progressives Congress, APC, Rivers State Chapter.
A statement made available to Urhobotoday.com signed by Chris Finebone Rivers State APC Publicity Secretary disclosed that Dumo Lulu-Briggs has formally declared and registered as a member of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ward 4, Akuku Toru LGA, Rivers State.
The statement affirmed that immediately after his registration, Dumo Lulu-Briggs pledged to work for the growth and development of the APC.
“I pray I am able to contribute immensely to the growth of the Party in my Ward, LGA and State, and those efforts translate positively nationally,” Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs pledged.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

JAMB

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP