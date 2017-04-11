Rivers: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC

Share This





















A statement made available to Urhobotoday.com signed by Chris Finebone Rivers State APC Publicity Secretary disclosed that Dumo Lulu-Briggs has formally declared and registered as a member of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ward 4, Akuku Toru LGA, Rivers State.The statement affirmed that immediately after his registration, Dumo Lulu-Briggs pledged to work for the growth and development of the APC.“I pray I am able to contribute immensely to the growth of the Party in my Ward, LGA and State, and those efforts translate positively nationally,” Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs pledged.