Rivers: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Dumps PDP For APC
LAGOS APRIL 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An oil Magnet and Rivers State Peoples Democratic (PDP) Chieftain Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has defected from PDP to The All Progressives Congress, APC, Rivers State Chapter.
A statement made available to Urhobotoday.com signed by Chris Finebone Rivers State APC Publicity Secretary disclosed that Dumo Lulu-Briggs has formally declared and registered as a member of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ward 4, Akuku Toru LGA, Rivers State.
The statement affirmed that immediately after his registration, Dumo Lulu-Briggs pledged to work for the growth and development of the APC.
“I pray I am able to contribute immensely to the growth of the Party in my Ward, LGA and State, and those efforts translate positively nationally,” Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs pledged.