1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, Apr 11th, 2017

BBNaija: Efe Speaks, Thanks Africans, Nigerians For Lighting Up His Life

Efe-speaks
LAGOS APRIL 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Big Brother Naija reality show winner, Efe has spoken for the first time after he was handed the N25 million and an SUV Jeep prize.
Efe took to his Instagram page, @efemoney to thank Africans and Nigerians for “lightening up his life.”
The entertainer thanked Nigerians for the massive support he got during his time on the show.
Efe wrote, “Thank you Africa
“Thank you Nigeria
“For lighting up a life!
“Una 2 much! #Efenation#basedonlogistics#Diafada#DemNoReach!twuale”
Recall that Efe, a Jos based Warri-born rapper, on Sunday emerged the winner of the Big Brother Naija show.
He beat Bisola, T-boss, Debbie-Rise and Marvis to the prize.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

JAMB

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP