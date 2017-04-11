Bayelsa: Isaac Boro College Of Education To Be Upgraded To University Status
By Amos Okioma
LAGOS APRIL 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Isaac Jasper Boro College of Education, Sagbama, Bayelsa State is to be upgraded to a degree awarding institution by automatically becoming a University of Education.
Speaking at the 7th matriculation ceremony of the institution, Provost of the College, Prof. Saviour Nathan Agoro applauded the cooperation and support from the visitor to the school, Governor Seriake Dickson for the provision of infrastructure that would facilitate the institution’s accreditation when the expected team arrive.
He therefore used the opportunity to warn students against exam malpractice and cultism which ultimately will ruin their career.
Agoro listed reason for students joining cultism among the flowing, “the need for good feeling and companionship, need to possess power and to halt others, laziness in order to intimidate lecturers, to acquire cheap popularity, to extort favour, esoteric, protection and safety, intimidate female students to have sex or to bully for sadistic pleasures, to take vengeance against real and perceived enemies.”
He admonished them that there are no acceptable reasons why a decent person should demean himself by associating with a group that he cannot boast of its existence in the public, reiterating that the state government had resolve to outlaw cultism in all institutions of higher learning.
He warned against all forms of exam malpractice and places high premium on the well being and peace of all citizens.
He also warned against sale of handouts, sexual harassment and seductive dress among female students, just as advised any female students that is sexually harassed to report such cases while lecturers should report any female students that also sexually abused them in course of performing their duties.
A Total number of 250 students of the school matriculation ceremony.