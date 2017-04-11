Onuesoke Condemns Ita-Giwa Moves To Dump PDP For APC

Share This





















Related

Speaking with Journalists at the Kaduna Investment Forum, Chief Onuesoke express displeasure over Senator Florence Ita-Giwa’s plans to dump PDP. “These are fair weather politicians. We don’t need them in the new, vibrant & strong PDP that’s emerging. These are people who benefitted from PDP. They are also the problem of PDP” he stated.Senator Ita-Giwa has disclosed to newsmen that she will dump the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). According to her, she has been idle for over one year in the PDP, saying she will be joining her contemporaries in the APC.In another development, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has called on Urhobos to be patient and support Gov. Okowa for a second tenure to consolidate on his SMART Agenda for Deltans.“As stakeholders, it will be detrimental to our collective growth if an Urhobo Son or Daughter should contest against Gov. Okowa come 2019’“Lets join hands together and rally round the Governor so that when it gets to the turn of Urhobo to produce the Governor, our brothers and sisters in Delta North and South of the State can also support us” he canvassed.