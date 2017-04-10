BBNAIJA: Efe Is Proud Ambassador Of Delta State-Okowa

Share This





















Related

In a statement issued in Asaba on Sunday night by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa lauded Efe Ejeba, adding that the State Government is proud to have supported talented Deltans to achieve their dreams.“As a state we are very delighted that our son Efe won the #BBNaija competition. We are glad that he related very well with the house mates and survived all the evictions and avoided controversies in the house,” he said minutes after Efe was declared winner of the hit TV reality show shot in South Africa.“He has portrayed the Delta character of being a true patriot and a worthy ambassador of the state. As a state we have continued to support talents in sports, creative entertainment and even in business and we are glad that Efe has made us proud again.“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I thank Deltans and indeed all Nigerians that supported our son #Efe to clinch the prize money. Indeed beyond the prize money, he has displayed leadership traits that has distinguished him as a role model and we are very happy to have him bring honour to the state,” the Governor emphasised.