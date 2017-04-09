1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sun, Apr 9th, 2017

Jubilation In Warri, Nigeria as Efe Wins Big Brother Naija

Winner of Big Brother Niaj, Efe Ejeba with the N25m money prize

LAGOS APRIL 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There is serious celebration in Warri, Delta as Efe Ejeba was declared the winner of Big Brother Naija this evening.
Efe fans all over Nigeria also went into jubilation.
Efe, a graduate in Economics and rapper will l be given 25 million naira cash prize and a brand new Kia Sorento SUV car. Congratulations to him.
He won ahead of – T-Boss, Marvis, Bisola and Debbie-rise. Bisola was the runner up to the grand prize.

