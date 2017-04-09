BBNAIJA: Stars, Celebrities Mobilise for ‘Last Man Standing ‘ Efe as Voting Ends

Share This





















The contenders are Bisola, Debie-Rise, Efe, Marvis and Tboss. The person that scoops the highest vote stands to win the grand prize of N25 million and a Kia Sorento SUV at the grand finale on April 9.Music legend, 2Baba (Innocent) Idibia, Mavin/Roc Nation singer, Tiwa Savage, and ‘Mad over you’ crooner, Runtown, will perform at the grand finale.At the last eviction, 11 million votes were recorded.With the frenetic campaigns in the air and in social media, the final vote tally for Bbnaija may likely exceed the 28.5m votes recorded in the 2015 general election.Artists, influencers are fully in the fray, endorsing their candidates of choice, with Wizkid one of the latest endorsers. He has asked his 3.4m followers on Instagram and 2.6m on Twitter to vote Efe.Other notable Nigerian comedians, rap artists, actors and actress celebrities have taken to social media to drum support for their favourite housemate.Efe, an upcoming rap artist and last man standing in the house, appears to be the favourite of some of these celebrities.Comedian, Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basket Mouth, took to his instagram handle @basketmouth to declare support for Efe.‘Based on logistics, I think we should help him win. No be to vote and support with mouth.’’Also, Nigerian street rap act, YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji also known as ‘Baddo’ has declared his support for Efe.He wrote on his instagram handle @baddosneh “…As I wobey so na based on logistics #TeamEfe, make una no vex God bless everyone’s hustle. #SayNoToTribalism.’’A popular Nigerian Rap star, Panshak Zamani also known as Ice Price took to his twitter handle @Iceprincezamani to support Efe.“EJEBA pls hola at me o…got show for our boy already for this month!!! Lets talk about the logistics ShapShap!! Pls cc #Ejeba #TeamEfe.’’Similarly, Chocolate City rapper, Jude Abaga also known as Yung Denzl and MI took to his twitter handle @MI_Abaga to called out support for Efe, “Oya Letsssss goooooo #Team Efe!!!!!’’

Also, Popular Yoruba/Nollywood actress Funke Akindele,also known as Jenifa recently showed her support after she pleaded with viewers via her twitter handle to vote and save Efe for eviction.

Nigerian singer, songwriter, performer and Five Star Music artist, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo also known as Kcee, is also rooting for Efe.

Kcee took to his Instagram Page to campaign for the housemate, “Pls Vote Efe, SMS Vote Efe to 32052 , spread the word.’’

Fathia Balogun, Nigerian Actress, Filmmaker, Producer, and Director virtually supports Efe.

She stressed that they both came out from Warri in Delta state.

In her campaign to support Efe, she wrote, “I’m a huge fan, so I will not criticize Big Brother; I like Efe Because Efe is Warri and I’m Warri, So Warri go Stand For Warri.’’

Annie Idibia, actress and Wife to music star Tuface was also out campaigning for Efe on her Instagram handle @annieidibia1 staing …EFE For The Win?????????? @efemoney

However, ex-housemate, ThinTallTony in spite of his closeness to Efe said on Instagram handle @tintalltony that he was rooting for Bisola, his controversial love interest in the house.

He wrote, “I am rooting for her, she is amazing and creative…I trust this one. So #TeamTTT lets votes BISOLA to win.’’

The Big Brother Nigeria 2017 began in January. It had seen the eviction of nine housemates, Bally, Bassey, CocoIce, Gifty, Kemen, Miyonse, Soma, ThintallTony and Uriel

Two fake housemates Jon and Ese were also shown the door.

On Monday, all the surviving housemates took turns to thank Nigerians for spending their money to vote for them.