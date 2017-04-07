APC Promises To Industrialise Delta State If It Wins The 2019 Governorship Election

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State Chapter have said that Deltans should expect industrial revolution from the party in the first four years when the party comes to power in 2019.

Chairman of the party, Prophet Jones Erue Ode, stated this on Friday in Warri in a statement issued by his New Media aide, Billy Oghenefejiro Egbe.

Erue Ode assured Deltans that rescuing the state from the retrogressive PDP government and bridging the wide gap between the rich and the poor in Delta state is one of the distinguishing passions of the APC.

“Looking at the prevailing conditions of Deltans who have been subjected to untold hardship because of the draconic negligence and nonchalance of the Okowa led administration, one cannot help but shed tears over the disparities between the poor and the rich in Delta state.

“Deltans are suffering and it has become clear to every well meaning Deltan that the PDP government in Delta state lacks recourse to the alleviation of the extreme poverty in Delta state.

“As a political party whose central tenet is the establishment of a progressive change in the social, political and economic status of the people, I assure Deltans that come 2019, once we receive your mandate to pilot the affairs of the state, we shall put measures in place to bridge the wide gap between the rich and the poor.

“Bad governance will be eradicated from Delta state and true progress will be enthroned.”

When asked about how the party intends to arrest the menace of crime and juvenile delinquency in Delta state, he said: “Crime is largely caused by unfavourable conditions in a society.

” Youths restiveness is caused by lack of gainful employment and over the years, unemployment has been the major culprit behind the escalation in crime rate in Delta state.

“Basically, I want to assure you that there is already a blueprint for the reformation of the public school system because as progressives, we strongly believe that education must be consolidated to increase law and order in the society.

“An educated society is a progressive society and with our education reforms, we are going to inculcate a sense of responsibility in our youths which of course, the PDP government has failed to do.

“With the APC piloting the affairs of Delta state, we are going to use the commonwealth judiciously and Deltans should be ready to witness an unprecedented industrial revolution within the first four years.