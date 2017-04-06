BBNAIJA: Okowa Urges Nigerians, Deltans To Support Efe

Share This





















In a statement issued in Asaba on Wednesday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa lauded Efe Ejeba for being a good ambassador of Delta State, adding that the State Government will continue to support talented Deltans to achieve their dreams.“As a state we are very delighted that our son Efe is in the finals of the #BBNaija competition. We are glad that he is relating very well with the house mates and has survived all the evictions and avoided controversies in the house,” he said.“He has portrayed the Delta character of being a true patriot and a worthy ambassador of the state. As a state we have continued to support talents in sports, creative entertainment and even in business and it is our hope that Efe will make us proud again.“On behalf of the first family of Delta State, we urge Deltans and indeed Nigerians to support Efe to clinch the prize money. Beyond the prize money, he has displayed leadership traits that has distinguished him as a role model.” The Governor emphasized.