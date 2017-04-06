Bayelsa: Electricity Distribution Company Blames Consumers Over Low Power Outage

Share This























By Amos Okioma

LAGOS APRIL 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has blamed customers over low power outage in Bayelsa state.

The Head, Customers Services, Dr. Godwin Orovwiroro who made this remark during a one-day customers sensitization programme in Yenagoa reiterated that the inadequate payment of electricity bills by consumers cannot meet up with the value chain of the company, adding that the company also pay for gas from the generating plants that supply power to Bayelsa state. According to him, Bayelsa electricity consumers can get 24-hour power supply if they pay their electricity bills as at when due.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor Dickson on Power and General Manager of Bayelsa Power Company, Engr. Olice Kemenanabo opined that gone are the days when power consumption is misunderstood especially about the syndrome of ownership or

entitlement benefits. This he noted is no longer visible.

He advised electricity consumers to be aware of unscrupulous persons who used them as instruments of the power business, saying customers should pay cash to genuine and accredited PHED agents and collect printed receipt from the machines.

In his remarks, the Program Manager Mr. Franklyn Ajaegbu would want electricity consumers to use low electricity bulbs to reduce the cost of paying electricity bills, switch of power when they leave their

houses for work or leisure.

However, there was uproar when participants were told that they should not pay money for the repair of feeder pillars, fallen poles, transformers etc but at the end of day, they reasoned with PHED team’s

advice because those who are involved in this illegal business are not authorized by the company.

However on the recent darkness experienced by electricity consumers in Kpansia, Okaka and few other parts of the Yenagoa metropolis, the Business Manager Mr. Chioma Aninwe blamed it on the breakdown of the power lines which could only be tackled by the head office in Port

Harcourt.

“Electricity consumers have a right to know and if they have difficulties they should contact the office”, he said.

Speaking, the Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson said we have done enough when it comes to betraying, sabotaging and pull him down especially our leaders, stressing that nobody in this country will build on our leaders, support and encourage them.

He posited that it was enough time for the people of Niger Delta to turn a new leaf and learn from others.

He also urged Bayelsans to stop betraying their leaders noting that both Alamieyeseigha and Ibori were victims of the Niger Delta struggle which was the aftermath of their campaign for resource control and fiscal federalism and commended him for the visit .