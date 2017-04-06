Ibori Weeps At Alamieyesegha’s Graveside

Share This





















By Amos OkiomaBoth leaders were epitome of the struggle for resource control and oppression of Niger Delta and on his return he decided to pay his family and Bayelsa state government a condolence to express his heartfelt sympathy over the demise of his late political ally and friend.It would be recalled that during the burial rites of late DSP Alamieyeseigha at Amassoma, Chief James ibori delivered a very powerful and emotionally provoked tribute through his aide which arouse the audience and was applauded significantly that day.Ibori applauded Governor Dickson for immortalizing the name of late Alamieyeseigha at the Banquet Hall in government and noted that both of them shared similar traits in fight against oppression and true fiscal federalism and that informed his visit to his graveside to pay his last respect for a dogged and a defender of the rights of his people that have been marginalised and oppressed by successive federal governments.Ibori was accompanied on the condolence visit by the speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya and the authentic president of Ijaw Youth Council, Bar. Eric Omare, other stakeholders and top politicians from Delta State.