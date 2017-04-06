Delta 2019: Umukoro Advises Ogboru To Produce A Candidate For Governor

Share This





















He noted that with the concept of power rotation which has been entrenched in Delta State political equation, it will be impossible for Ogboru to defeat the incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who is from Delta North“Power rotation gives Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, whom Ibori has endorsed for second term, huge electoral advantage in a race against Ogboru. And Ibori would rely on it to carry Okowa over the finish line ahead of Ogboru.”, he said.Umukoro said 2019 provides Ogboru a unique and historical opportunity to dislodge the Ibori political dynasty which has been ruling the state since 1999, stressing that he can only do this if he acts as a Kingmaker.Umukoro reckoned that with PDP loss of federal might, there is no better chance for Ogboru to secure his first electoral victory at the polls against Ibori, adding that the only way Ogboru can triumph over Ibori and shape a better future for Delta is for him to throw his weight behind a candidate from Delta North.“2019 is a chance for Ogboru to correct the mistakes of the past, end the losing stream against Ibori and finally put to end the reign of Ibori’s infamous political family. I hope he takes this opportunity by doing what is good for Delta and not contest this time around.”Umukoro said that , “it would be a costly mistake to ignore the clamour for Delta North to complete its two terms and warned APC efforts to capture Delta state in 2019 would be doomed if they nominate a candidate who is not from Delta North.”, stressing that Ibori knows that an Urhobo candidate won’t fly in 2019 and he is banking on progressives to make the mistake of ignoring the principle of zoning and power rotation as practised by PDP in the stateHe therefore urged Ogboru, to become a Delta Tinubu, who led a delegation to General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd) to ask him to contest and later put aside his personal ambition to be Vice President and delivered his South West base to a fellow progressive, Buhari in the 2015 presidential election.“It’s not out of character for a general to beat a retreat and recalibrate rather than suffer a humiliating disaster at the hands of his enemies.” he added.