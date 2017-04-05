BBNaija: Nigerian Celebrities Drum Supports For Efe – 32052

Share This





















Efe, an up coming rap artist and one of the top five finalists, has become the `favourite’ of some of these celebrities who have taken to social media to campaign for votes for the housemate.Efe Comedian, Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basket Mouth, took to his instagram handle @basketmouth to declare his support and campaign for Efe.“Based on logistics, I think we should help him win. No be to vote and support with mouth.’’ Also, Nigerian street rap act, YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji also known as ‘Baddo’ has declared his support for Efe. He wrote on his instagram handle @baddosneh “…As I wobey so na based on logistics #TeamEfe, make una no vex God bless everyone’s hustle. #SayNoToTribalism.’’A popular Nigerian Rap star, Panshak Zamani also known as Ice Price took to his twitter handle @Iceprincezamani to support Efe. “EJEBA pls hola at me o…got show for our boy already for this month!!! Lets talk about the logistics ShapShap!! Pls cc #Ejeba #TeamEfe.’’Similarly, Chocolate City rapper, Jude Abaga also known as Yung Denzl and MI took to his twitter handle @MI_Abaga to called out support for Efe, “Oya Letsssss goooooo #Team Efe!!!!!’’A popular Nigerian Rap star, Panshak Zamani also known as Ice Price took to his twitter handle @Iceprincezamani to support Efe. “EJEBA pls hola at me o…got show for our boy already for this month!!! Lets talk about the logistics ShapShap!! Pls cc #Ejeba #TeamEfe.’’Also, Popular Yoruba/Nollywood actress Funke Akindele,also known as Jenifa recently showed her support after she pleaded with viewers via her twitter handle to vote and save Efe for eviction.Nigerian singer, songwriter, performer and Five Star Music artist, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo also known as Kcee, showed support for Big Brother Naija Housemate, Efe. Kcee took to his Instagram Page to campaign for the housemate, “Pls Vote Efe, SMS Vote Efe to 32052 , spread the word.’’Fathia Balogun, Nigerian Actress, Filmmaker, Producer, and Director virtually support Efe. She stressed that they both came out from warri in Delta state. In her campaign to support Efe, she wrote, “I’m a huge fan, so I will not criticize Big Brother; I like Efe Because Efe is Warri and I’m Warri, So warri go Stand For Warri.’’Annie Idibia, actress and Wife to music star Tuface was also out campaigning for Efe on her instagramme handle @annieidibia1 staing …EFE For The Win @efemoney.