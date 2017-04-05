Suspected Suicide: Navy Rear Admiral Shots Self In Lagos

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Fleet Commander of Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Admiral Daniel Ikoli, has been found dead at his Apapa, Lagos residence.

It is believed that Admiral Ikoli shot himself dead triggering suspicion of another high profile suicide case.

Ikoli, who was Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT and later appointed into the presidential committee on the probe of arms deal, was said to have been found in a pool of his blood.

According to a naval aide to the deceased, a boy who lives at his home claimed he heard gunshot from Ikoli’s room and took cover.

The aide said: “The boy said he heard gunshot and when he did, he took cover. His wife is in Abuja and his children school abroad. His orderly and Naval Assistant (NA) usually go after dropping him.

“The bullet hit him on the chest. Three bullets were seen in his room. No one can really tell what happened but the position he was seen suggests he might have been scared of something or someone.

“He was a nice and intelligent officer. He was the one who spearheaded the renovations at BEECROFT when he was Commander. It’s a sad news really.”

Contacted, the command’s information officer, Lieutenant Commander Chinwe Umar, said the police have been invited for investigation.

She said: “In the early hours of Wednesday, April 5, gunshots were heard in the vicinity where Rear Admiral Teikumo Daniel Ikoli resides in Apapa.

“When his room was opened, he was found dead. Police have been invited and investigation is ongoing. When the situation is clearer, an update would be given.”