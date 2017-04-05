Northern Musician, Morell Loses Cash, Valuables To Abuja Robbers

Share This





















A statement made available to Urhobotoday.com by his manager stated that the musician was heading to Sheraton Hotel for an appointment, adding that as they drove past Silverbird Cinemas, the driver of the vehicle suddenly parked saying that his fuel was finished.“After deliberating with the driver for a while, in disgust Morell and a friend who was accompanying him for the appointment went out of the car. Immediately, two men came out of the dark bush nearby and attacked them,” the statement disclosed.According to the statement, the armed robbers were able to get away with a substantial sum of money, mobile phones and other important documents in their custody.The Manager explained that the case has been reported to Uber office in Abuja and the police, while the driver is in police custody.The case is under investigation investigated.