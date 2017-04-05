Okowa To Construct More Roads In Delta Communities

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Executive Council meeting, has approved the construction and rehabilitation of more roads in the state in fulfillment of his administration’s SMART Agenda of providing better living for Deltans.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, and his Works counterpart, Chief James Augoye, who briefed the press yesterday in Government House said Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, presided at the meeting and the outcome include the approval for the construction and rehabilitation of six roads across the state.

Mr. Ukah enumerated the roads to include the rehabilitation of Kwale/Ogume/Amai/Obiaruku road and Asphalt overlay of an 11.1km section in Ndokwa West and Ukwuani Local Government Area, the continuation of the construction of Agbarho/Orherehe/Otokutu road in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

The completion of the rehabilitation/Asphalt overlay of Olomoro/lgbide road in lsoko South Local Government Area and the restoration and widening of Warri-Sapele road from Effurun roundabout to Enerhen Road Junction were approved at the EXCO meeting.

The Commissioner for Information said approval was given for the reactivation of the Transformer-Powered streetlights within Asaba and the conversion of streetlights operating station from generator-powered to 33kv public power utility in Warri metropolis.

Chief Augoye disclosed that the construction work on the construction of drainage on the Direct Labour Agency would commence after the rainy season to avoid the destruction of buildings as a result of the rainy season, noting that work would commence on the project during the dry season.

“It is better to do a thorough job on the Direct Labour Road, for now no palliative measure can be taken because it will be a waste of fund as advised by the contractor going to handle the work; if we decide to do any work on the road now, it will not last,” the Commissioner said.