Man, 43, Commits Suicide in Bayelsa

By Amos Okioma

There was pandemonium in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital as a 43 years man, simply identify as Benbede Kitchen aka GK Benibo committed suicide, leaving behind eighty years old mother, wife and nine children to suffer .

The sudden death caused tears to flow freely from relations, friends and well wishers as his children were on the ground crying and begging for help.

He had also worked as a member representing Aliebiri community in old Rural Development Authority [RDA] created by late DSP Alamieseygha to in 2000 to provide succors for rural communities.

Although the immediate cause of the decease killing self was not made public as there was no suicide note left by the deceased before killing self.

Narrating how the deceased killed himself, an elder a brother, Chief DM Apelibiri said the deceased killed himself in the early hours of Thursday along the Asingbi lane in the state capital.

Apelibiri said before he committed suicide, the deceased is a well known local gin drinker, describing him as a drunk.

According to Apelibiri, his wife had stopped him from drinking, but later resumes the act of taking local gin before he committed suicide this Thursday.

According to Apelibiri, on Wednesday when the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Beauty Kitchen travelled, leaving the nine children with the husband, late Benibo committed suicide on the early hours of Thursday, causing panic and fears among resident of the compound.

When the sad incident took place, neighbors and passersby besieged the compound as the lifeless body of the deceased was begging for burial

He told our correspondent that he got hint of his death through a telephone call from friends and relations who leave in Yenagoa.

Our correspondent reports that as at 11am this Morning preparation were ongoing on how to bury the remains of late Benibo.

Contacted for confirmation, Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butwats, DSP for confirmation could not pick serveral calls directed to his cell phones, even as the family of the deceased had procured coffin for the burial.