Onuesoke Backs Okowa Moves To Abolish Communities Illegal Collection of Development Levies

Speaking to a group journalists at Asaba, Delta State, while reacting to the Governor’s intention to ban illegal collection of development fees by communities in the state, Onuesoke disclosed that collection of illegal dues by Delta state communities is scaring away potential investors and hampering development in the stateHe said it is abnormal that a situation where companies or individual is asked to pay certain amount of money to the communities before it is allowed to set up a company or structure in a community is fraudulent, retrogressive and not to the best interest of the development of communities.The PDP Chieftain argued that beside scaring away investors, collection of such illegal dues is responsible thuggery, assassination and communal warfare as the communities clashed among themselves as they scramble to take control of the area so that they would be in position of collecting the illegal dues.He added that the collection of the illegal dues is responsible for the laziness and lackadaisical attitude of Delta youths as they sat in their make shift offices waiting to collect the illegal dues instead of thinking of how to find legitimate work for themselves.Onuesoke observed that collection of such illegal dues had also increased the cost of executing projects by individuals, government and private organizations, adding that the end result is that the poor masses are made to suffer as the expenses are transferred to them in form of increases in house rents and other sundry charges.“It has come to a situation whereby the ordinary Deltans is afraid to develop a small plot where he will lay his head hence the communities’ leaders will not allow him to do so except he pays thousands of Naira to the communities’ leaders in the name of ‘Deve’. If he refuses to pay the communities’ youths will destroy his property and even impound the working tools of the workers.“The irony of it is that this illegal due keeps on rising every day. There is certain amount one pays for laying foundation, decking or placing of roof on a property. Those who already owned buildings cannot renovate them as the communities will not allow them to do so except they pay the illegal dues,” he stated. Worst of is that the money collected by the communities is accounted,” Onuesoke stated.