Fallen Principals: Delta Online Publishers Forum Mourn With Okowa, ANCOPSS

In a press statement signed by the Chairman of the group, Mr Emmanuel Enebeli and the Secretary, Mr Shedrack Onitsha, they described the death of the teachers, as unfortunate, as they were on their way to finding a solution to the industrial action that led to suspension of academic activities in all public schools in the state.“We commiserate with His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and the entire body of Teachers and Principals in the State, over the demise of four secondary school principals in a ghastly motor accident along Benin/Sapele road on their way to a meeting in Kwale, Delta state, to resolve an industrial action, embarked upon by Primary/Secondary School teachers in the State.“We also send our heartfelt condolences to the families and schools that lost their principals and vice principal, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary School (ANCOPSS), Delta State chapters and pray that those still in the hospital as a result of the accident be granted quick and divine recovery”, the statement quoted.The group which said it received the news of the death of the three principals and vice principal of Secondary Schools with great shock, added that the tragic incident was very unfortunate since those who had died and sustained injuries in the ghastly motor accident were on their way to resolve the industrial action embarked upon by Primary and Secondary Schools teachers in the State.The DOPF, while commending Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his personal intervention to accelerate the resolution of the dispute, however urged that Government should embark on urgent moves to secure the future of Nigerian education by providing the necessary materials and funding to ensure that the educational system in the state does not fail.They equally charged the government to employ “Alternative Dispute Resolution” ADR, processes in resolving subsequent industrial actions, especially in the long drawn issue of primary schools Teachers salaries and promotion arrears, by discussing with the relevant Federal agencies to find a lasting solution to the problem.