Senate Amends Act Of Electronic Voting Process

LAGOS MARCH 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerian Senate has amended the Electoral Act to allow for the use of electronic voting and devices for conduct of elections in Nigeria.

The transmission of election results was also amended and now to be done electronically immediately after collation is done at ward, local government and state levels.

This followed the amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act which passed third reading at the plenary session on Thursday.

The amendment is however subject to concurrence by the House of Representatives and assent by President Muhammadu Buhari.