RETRACTION: Omene Did Not Issue Certificate of Recognition to Osu R’ Urhobo Of Lagos

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-This statement is to correct our earlier publication in which Urhobotoday.com stated that erstwhile President-General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, Chief Joe Omene issued a certificate of recognition to the newly elected Osu R’ Urhobo of Lagos, Chief Vincent Ahwin when he visited UPU Lagos chapter in Lagos last year.

What happened on that day was that Omene issued certificate of registration to Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs in Lagos state which was presented to Chief Vincent Ahwin as the head of Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs in Lagos.

In order words, the certificate was not presented to Chief Vincent Ahwin as an Urhobo Monarch in Lagos, but certificate of registration of Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs in Lagos.

The content of the certificate of registration presented to Urhobotoday.com stated read, “We hereby certify that the following branch has been registered under the constitution of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU). Name: Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs, Lagos State and the following particulars were contained in the form of application. The name of the branch of the Union, the address and the town of meetings /office which is No 16/18, Ajose Lane , Ajegunle, Apapa, Lagos. Signed by President-General Chief Joe Omene and National secretary, Chief Abert Akpomudje (SAN). Dated 19th Day of October 2016,”

Urhobotoday.com regrets whatever embarrassment the publication must have caused Urhobo Traditional rulers, Monarchs, Chiefs, Urhobo sons and daughters both in Nigeria and Diaspora and the Osu R’Urhobo of Lagos, Chief Vincent Ahwin.

Below is the attached copy of the of the Certificate of Registration:

