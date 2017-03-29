DESOPADEC Director, Ochor Hails James Ibori, Amori, Others

Share This





















This was the opinion of Hon Ochor Chris Ochor, the Executive Director of Social Services Development on the board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, (DESOPADEC), at an interview with the press during the recent reception held in Oghara, in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, for the return of the former Chief Executive Officer of the state, by friends from Delta central.Ochor described the celebration of the return of the former governor as a good one, because of how his policies and disposition affected the lives of many Deltans positively, as it is clearly seen in the passion and faith of the celebrants in believing in the former governor.He, however, observed that while his return is being celebrated, special reference and observation must be made on his followers, led by Chief Ighoyota Amori. He commended Amori for holding fort, while Ibori was away.According to him, Amori devoted all his time, energy and resources to keep Ibori’s structure alive, making the people who were following him to remain united, with hope that he will be back to them and continue with his good works.“Amori kept the faith. He remained loyal to Ibori to the last minute, and he is still very faithful”.The Executive Director also commended other personalities and party leaders in Delta Central, including the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya, Chief Williams Ibori, Chief Kpategha, Olorugun Williams Makinde, Chief Odebala, Hon (Chief) Evelyn Oboro and many other party faithful’s for their resolute in promoting the good works of Chief James Ibori.Ochor noted that such persons have to be openly commended, as they all remained faithful, committed and loyal, and remain great followers, as it was noticed during the reception, that many of these loyalists were with him, seated together, which displayed their love and loyalty.