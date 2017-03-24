1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Fri, Mar 24th, 2017

JUST IN: Three Secondary School Principals Die in Auto-Crash In Delta State

LAGOS MARCH 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three secondary school principal were reported to have lost their lives in a ghastly auto-crash in Delta State on Friday morning.
Urhobotoday learnt that the principals who were travelling to Kwale, Delta State lost their lives when the eighteen seater bus in which they were traveling somersaulted along Benin-Warri express road. The accident occurred between Oghara and Mosogar in Ethiope-East LGA of Delta State.
Urhobotoday.com gathered that one of the principal died on the spot, while two others were confirmed dead at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara, Delta State.
Our source revealed that the other occupants of the vehicle who were seriously injured were undergoing treatment at the same hospital.
