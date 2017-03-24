Urhobo Leader, Johnson Barovbe Takes Search For Urhobo Unity To United Kingdom (PHOTOS)

Share This





















According to Barovbe, the two warring Urhobo groups are Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) United Kingdom Chapter headed by Chief Emmanuel Ganiga and the Other group, Urhobo Unity in United Kingdom (UUK) headed by Chief Angos Omasoro.Urhobotoday learnt that the factions developed as a result of the fall out of the last election into the office of UPU Executive in the United Kingdom. Aggrieved members of UPU who felt cheated decided to form another union which gave birth to the group under the aegis of Urhobo Unity in United Kingdom (UUK)..During the visit, Barovbe who is the Chairman Board of Trustee (BOT) of Urhobo Social Club Lagos met with the President of UPU, United Kingdom Chapter, Chief Emmanuel Ganiga, Vice President of UPU, United Kingdom, Chief Ogodo, President-General of all the twenty four Urhobo kingdoms in the United Kingdom, Major Edoja (RTD) and President of Idjereh Kingdom in United Kingdom, Mr. Robert Onojeruo.Others were President of Evwreni Community in United Kingdom, Mr Ese Ariemugbovwe, Chief Odeta, Chief George Kirigbe who are elders, Secretary to Urhobo Elders Council in UK, Mr Onome Omosivwe and Chairman Board of Trustees (BOT) of UPU in United Kingdom, Sir Austin Umukoro among others.Barovbe who is the Aghwotu of Urhobo Nation is of the belief that after the successful conduct of the election of new executive to run the affairs of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) in January 2nd, 2017 at Uvwiamuge, Agbarorho, in which Olorogun Moses Taiga emerged as the President-General of UPU Worldwide, he expected that UPU in United Kingdom would have resolved their differences and work together like brothers and sisters.While appealing to Urhobo leaders in United Kingdom to put their individual differences aside and work towards the unity of Urhobo, he disclosed that Urhobo people back home are grateful with the unity of Urhobos in United States of America (USA), which is in contrast to Urhobos resident in United Kingdom (UK) where members of one faction do not have anything to do with members of the other faction to the extent of marriage.He disclosed that President General of Urhobo Progress Union (Wordwide), Chief Moses Taiga is mapping out plans of how he and his executive will visit United Kingdom so as to find a lasting solution to the unity crisis rocking Urhobo community in United Kingdom. He stated that they intend entering meetings with the different factions to resolve their differences.Speaking in the same vein, President of Urhobo Traditional Chiefs in United Kingdom, Chief Philip Emagbetere JP during his visit to Lagos, disclosed that Urhobos in United Kingdom are disturbed because the division of Urhobos in United Kingdom has come to the extent that those from different factions do not greet or talk to each other, stressing that it has come to an extent that female or male members from opposite side do not marry each other.Emagbetere, who traced the problem of Urhobo disunity in United Kingdom to the leaders of the two factions said the only way to resolve the problem is to dissolve and harmonise the two factions and conduct another UPU election in United Kingdom.Hear him, “The only way to solve the problem is that the term of leaders of both factions is about to expire. We should allow them to finish their terms and after that both factions could come together and form a united Urhobo in United Kingdom.“I have once called the different clan heads to come together and talk to their people individually on how to resolve the urhobo unity crisis in United Kingdom. Urhobos who heard of the move were very happy.“Our leaders are the problem of Urhobo unity in the United Kingdom. They insisted on being the President or nothing else. The mind of our two leaders in United Kingdom is to become the president and not how to unite us in the UK..“What has happened, had happened. We have to move forward and find a solution to our problem of disunity. When UPU national election was about to hold, I told my people in United Kingdom that if Chief Joe Omene wins as the President General of UPU (Worldwide), that means we are in a bigger trouble because Omene is supporting only one faction. Omene do not want to know if it is only five people that are members of UPU in United Kingdom. But if it is another person that emerges as the President General of UPU (Worldwide) our problem would be almost been solved.“The promise Omene made to Urhobos in the UK, I wish it was another leader, he would have executed them. Even, if the present UPU leader in UK is quoting constitution to claim superiority and referring to Omene as giving the directives, he, as a leader when he visited UK, he would have called the warring factions together and advise them to shield their swords and settle the issue once and for all. But Omene failed us in the United Kingdom.“Solution to the problem is that the President General of UPU (Wordwide), Olorogun Moses Taiga should visit United Kingdom as quickly as possible with his executives and dissolve the two factions, harmonise them and conduct another election. Whoever won becomes the President of UPU in United Kingdom. But we in UK cannot do it. We must have the support of the headquarters. If UPU executive can come to United Kingdom and summon both leaders, Chief Emmanuel Ganiga and Chief Omosoro with their followers together in order to do the needful.”