How To Prepare Urhobo Pepper Soup Pottage (Ukodo)

When preparing ukodo, I usually prefer the use of goat meat or dried fish because it gives it a nice native taste and smell, unlike chicken and cow meat. It’s really simple to make as I’m about to show you below.•3 medium sized plantain “Unripe”•4 Large Slices yam•1 kg Goat meat (with intestine & liver)•2 cooking spoons Palm oil•1 small bunch lemon grass/ scent leaves•2 tbsp. crayfish/ dry prawns•1 teaspoon dried pepper•2 seeds “Iwo/Erhe (itshekiri) – Dry roast and set aside•1 seed Gbafilo•2 Uda Uwentia “Negro pepper” (Simply Uda or Enge) – Remove the seeds & discard•1 tsp. Ataiko•1 tbsp Irugege•2 Seasoning cubes•1/2 teaspoon Native salt

Directions:

Step 1:

Wash the goat meat thoroughly, place in a pot and sprinkle a tsp. of salt and cook for about 15 minutes on low heat. Set aside to later use.

Step 2:

Peel the yam and cut into two halves then immerse in a bowl of water and rinse. Peel and cut the plantain into three pieces then – set aside.

Step 3:

Place all the local spices (Iwo/Erhe (itshekiri), Gbafilo, Ataiko, Irugege) in the dry part of the blender and grind for a few minutes.

Step 4:

Add some water to the pot containing goat meat. Place on the burner and allow to boil for about 5 minutes. Add 1-2 tbsp. of the ground spices, uda, crayfish, pepper and crushed seasoning. Stir and taste the soup. Leave to cook further till you start to perceive the aroma

Step 5:

Add plantain and yam. Add the lemon grass bunch then reduce the heat and allow the ukodo to cook for about 15 minutes. Discard the lemon grass bunch after this.

Step 6:

Transfer the Yam and plantain into a dish, then pour the liquid into another plate. Pour red palm oil into a small clay bowl and serve. The palm oil can also be mixed with the ukodo liquid and used to eat the yam and plantain or the yam/plantain could be dipped in the oil and eaten while the ukodo liquid is sipped like pepper soup.