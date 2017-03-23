Delta: Gunmen Kill Tricycle Rider In Ughelli, Abscond With Valuables

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)– Unidentified gunmen in the early hours of Monday shot dead a commercial tricycle operator (keke-man) at Ughelli and stole the tricycle leaving him in a pool of blood.

The victim, Samson Omoyibo, aged 44, was left dead in a pool of his own blood at Esegine Street off Afiesere road.

Giving details of the incident, a security source at the Ughelli Area Command stated that the incident occurred at about 5:30a.m.

According to a source that pleaded anonymous , the hoodlums collected cash and personal items of the victim before absconding with his keke.

“His remains have been deposited at the mortuary of the Ughelli Central hospital while investigation is ongoing,” the source stated.