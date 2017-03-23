Beware: Employment Fraudsters On Rampage In Nigeria

Share This





















By Patrick ImoIt is now normal for fraudsters, taking advantage of the high unemployment situation in the country; defraud unsuspecting job seekers in varying degrees and manners. Often people receives test messages inviting them to unsolicited job interviews and out of desperation, they throng such places and end up being duped. This goes with watery promises of jobs in companies and establishments that hardly exist.A heart rending scene played out in Ikeja, Lagos penultimate week when two well dressed youngsters from Ibadan were left stranded and begging for funds to travel back to their base in Oyo State. Their story as detailed by Akinyemi Ladoke, one of the duo was that they came to resume work after sitting and scaling through an interview, paid the sum of Ten Thousand naira each and were asked to resume on that day. They got to the office only to discover that nobody was around to show them anywhere.A similar scenario is also playing out in Benin City and Warri as a said programme tagged ‘Youths Off the Streets’ being put together by a United States based NGO and headed by a Nigerian named Kennedy Iyere aka Comrade is collecting about eight thousand, five hundred naira from each candidate with a promise to train them on any trade of their choice and thereafter give each two hundred thousand naira for work take off.This trending outfit based in No. 3, Boundary Street, JSP Estate, Sapele Road GRA, Benin City, Edo State Capital has extended its activities to Warri in Delta State and thousands of people have paid up.Investigations into the group and its activities show that both their staff and trainers are yet to be paid any form of remunerations, the huge amount already paid to the group’s First Bank Account name Schechinah Res. Acct (account nunber withheld) notwithstanding.One of the trainers spoke on anonymous grounds because she is a civil servant. She lamented that they were only trying to be good citizen and may have been used wrongly. She said “we agreed to assist because this is our core area of service and we felt the need to assist our people. Comrade Iyere having failed to reach agreement with our office approached us to help out on an agreed sum which he has thus far failed to keep. However the area that pains us most is the he is collecting money from these people contrary to our expectation and these are people who can hardly afford two meals a day. I hope we have not been used as instruments of defrauding our people especially as we are all well known around the city.”Attempts at reaching the group’s head proved abortive as he was said to have travelled and he was not picking his calls on 09095513080.The same is the fear in the Warri centre of the training programme. The CAC pastor whose church anchors the training in the city said “I hope this is not true as it will certainly finish me. This city Warri is very volatile and sensitive to such fraudulent acts, the dropping of names of high net worth individuals locally and internationally such as the Deputy High Commissioner of the British Embassy, notwithstanding. We are well known here and anything that rubs negatively on us will be a terrible blow. I think the authorities have to step in at once, investigate and reassure us before things get so bad. The general public should please learn to be discerning and be less desperate inspite of the unemployment situation in the country,’ he concluded.