Certificate Scandal: Melaye Storms Abuja Court, Sues Saharareporters N5b

Dino Melaye stormed Abuja court yesterday

Dino Melaye stormed Abuja court yesterday


LAGOS MARCH 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye has instituted a N5 billion libel suit against an online media platform, SaharaReporters.
The Senator is taking the action against the organisation for alleged defamation of character, wrongful accusation, among other charges.
SaharaReporters, had in a report alleged that Melaye did not complete his first degree in Geography at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
The development caught the attention of the Senate on Tuesday, leading to its decision to refer the matter to its Ethics and Privileges Committee for investigation.
The committee was directed to investigate the claim that Melaye not possess an authentic first degree certificate from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
Reacting however, Melaye said he got his first degree several years ago and that his name was being smeared by those against his rising political profile.
The suit, according to his media office, was filed at the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, on Wednesday.

