Delta: Sad, Mother Loses Three Children To Electric Shock In Eku

LAGOS MARCH 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Blessed Adam, Elizabeth Adam and John Oluwadare were ages of 6, 9 and 15 respectively, were on Saturday, electrocuted following a suspected power surge in Eku, Delta State.

It was learnt that the children were electrocuted when an electric cable connecting power to their apartment got burnt and came in contact with a burglar proof while they were reportedly playing at the veranda.

The deceased were the only ones at home when the incident occurred. Mother of the children, Elohor Gabriel, who is in her late 30s, confirmed the ugly incident on Tuesday, adding that she was yet to come to terms with the fact that her three children had gone.

Elohor who wept profusely, told journalists, “I went out to buy them bread but when I returned, I saw people by my apartment and they told me what happened, I immediately rushed to the hospital where my children were taken to only to see their lifeless bodies.”

Punchng