Custom Boss, Hameed Ali Dares Senate, Vows Not To Appear It

Ali, who was to appear before the Senate in an official uniform of the Customs Service, said he is acting on a legal advice he received from the Attorney General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, asking all parties involved with the Senate’s invitation to stay action pending the determination of an originating summons filed by one Mohammed Ibrahim.A source at the headquarters of the Customs Service said an official letter had been despatched to the National Assembly over the legal advice.A legal practitioner has asked the Federal High Court Abuja to restrain the National Assembly from compelling Hameed Ali to wear uniform in the performance of his duties.The suit, filed filed this week, named Ali, the NCS, the National Assembly, the Senate and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) as first to fifth defendants.The plaintiff is seeking for a court declaration that Ali’s appointment as Customs boss cannot be subject to the provisions of Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) or any other law.He is also seeking a declaration that Ali, who is not a commissioned officer of the NCS, is not mandated by law to wear uniform and that the oversight functions of the National Assembly does not extend to compelling and mandating him to appear before it in uniform.The plaintiff is equally asking for an order of perpetual injunction restraining both the NASS and the Senate from compelling Ali to wear uniform in the performance of his duties.(PRNigeria)