Tinubu Debunks Report Of Rejection Of Chieftaincy Title from Olubadan of Ibadan

Share This





















Related

In a statement released on Monday by Tinubu Media Office, the former Lagos governor said he holds the Olubadan of Ibadan in a very high esteem and could not have rejected a chieftaincy offer from him.He said in the statement: “The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, is one traditional ruler I have tremendous respect for. I was there in Ibadan last year for his installation.“I hold him in high esteem. Governor Abiola Ajimobi also has respect for him. Why I would I reject the offer of a chieftaincy title from him?”