Ibori Files AppealAgainst Conviction In United Kingdom Court

As a result, the court then indefinitely adjourned the on-going proceedings concerning the second confiscation case, Eluemunor said.The UK’s National Crime Agency has investigated alleged evidence of police corruption and claims that the crown prosecution service withheld key evidence in Ibori’s money laundering trial.According to Eluemunor, “David Rose of the London Mail and Sunday newspaper as well as other reporters have made applications in open court for the release of this material. Mr. Rose, for instance, argued it is in the public interest to do so, as the Ibori and linked cases are said to have been corrupted by Metropolitan Police corruption, prosecution misconduct and significant non-disclosure of key material which undermines the convictions.“For instance, a BBC report of July 2, 2016, titled ‘Ibori lawyer awarded £20,000 by Crown Prosecution Service’ mentioned police and prosecution’s misbehaviour as well as their massive misleading of the courts. The extraordinary payment is just the latest twist in a legal case that has led to investigations into allegations of police corruption and a cover-up of key evidence.“In May (2016), the CPS acknowledged that it had intelligence that ‘supports the assertion’ that a Metropolitan Police officer was paid for information.”Bhadresh Gohil, Ibori’s former lawyer and co-accused, had alerted the authorities of police corruption at the heart of his and Ibori’s investigation and prosecution.He also claimed that he was unlawfully detained for 33 days between November 20 and December 22, 2015.Gohil, in July 2016, received £20,000 from the crown prosecution service as compensation for deprivation of his rights.“On Tuesday, June 7, 2016, Stephen Kamlish, QC, representing Bhadresh Gohil submitted further corroboration of the serious misconduct by the prosecutors in the case – Sasha Wass QC and Esther Shutzer-Weissman – and how both knowingly conspired to pervert the course of justice by orchestrating a cover-up of the corruption and their own past misconducts.“However, the most shocking episode concerns the willful misleading of the Court of Appeal in the Gohil appeal of 2014. When main stream British media, The Times, Guardian, Sun, Telegraph, etc, focused public interest on the misconducts, the National Crime Agency (NCA) conducted opened an inquiry.“Mid-September 2016, the NCA’s report appeared. It confirmed that police officers working within the elite Department for International Development-funded Police Unit, were corrupt, and had withheld substantial material from the defence teams, but bizarrely stated that the convictions of James Ibori and others including Bhadresh Gohil “are safe” – though obtained through acts that clearly fall below the high standards of the British legal system. This conclusion will now be challenged by the appeal process, not only by Chief Ibori but also by all other defendants.“Most of all, in a London-based Ben TV interview, Mr. Lambertus de Boer, one of the bankers jailed in the case has dropped this bombshell: ‘DfID entered into an agreement with the Nigerian authorities in 2005 claiming the first £25 million from all funds recovered during confiscation proceedings from Ibori and Ibori linked cases…’ would be paid to DfID before a penny is returned to Nigeria”.Commenting on this disclosure, a Nigerian newspaper commentator said: “So, a treasure hunt is on. No wonder the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) public statements have been exceptionally misleading. DfID and CPS have repeatedly claimed that some $250 million was alleged to have been stolen by Ibori from Delta State. But at the 2013 Ibori confiscation hearing at Southwark Crown Court, it became clear that His Honour Judge Anthony Pitts, having heard the underlying evidence, was unable to make any such findings in relation to the DfID/POCU allegations. So, the judge could not deliver a ruling, instead he ordered a new trial even though the prosecution and the defence had made their final submissions”.De Boer, who has maintained his innocence, claimed that he is a victim of the same DfID-funded corrupt Metropolitan Police Service and Crown Prosecution as was Bhadresh Gohil, a co-defendant in the V-Mobile transaction and have appealed against their convictions.”“My appeal is based not only on the staggering police corruption but also given the heretofore non-disclosed material which clearly demonstrates the absence of any fraud/money laundering in the V-Mobile case. It is now clear that prior to the commencement of the original December 2010 V Mobile trial, we were denied proper disclosure”, De Boer explained.De Boer continued: “The catalogue of lies and deceptions by officers of the Met police is currently under an internal investigation. The evidence shows numerous sworn witness statements by police officers which contradict each other. In a brazen attempt to win this matter the Met police ignored all established procedures and guidelines, instead choosing to manipulate the evidence to suit the purpose.”Ibori’s appeal is expected to follow the arguments Mr. Gohil and De Boer opened even as it will open several new ones. The truth will now all unravel, the statement noted.Daily Independent