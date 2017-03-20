Moribund Delta Steel Complex Bounces Back, Clears Salary Arrears of Former Staff

Share This





















Related

By Tega UlohoThis was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer of Premium Steel, Mr. Prasanta Mishra, during the donation of a brand new ultra-modern Ambulance to the Premium Hospital located in one of the Steel towns on Saturday March 18, 2017. The CEO affirmed that with the settlement of the salary arrears owed former staff of DSC by AMCON just a few days back, Premium Steel and Mines Limited has begun the process of revamping the Steel Complex and bringing it back to life again by ordering upgraded electrical control automation technology from abroad as well as changing or servicing obsolete equipment, machines and critical technological components of the company preparatory to full blown production of steel products by the end of 2017.Apart from the ultra-modern Ambulance, the company also donated a brand new 20 KVA Perkins power generating plant and another 64 units of brand new Desktops computers to DSC Primary School 3 located in the steel town, Orhuwhorun, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.He disclosed that with the launch of the resuscitation process, Premium Steel and Mines Limited (PSML) would soon employ competent skilled and experienced engineers, young men and women etc to meet the staff need of the company in line with modern trends in the steel sector, urging the Udu people to continue to support PSML to achieve her goals of adding value to the host communities and society at large.The donated items, according to the CEO, were meant to improve productivity and enhance optimum service delivery in the various institutions established to meet staff needs and that of the larger society for good health care delivery and provision of best academic environment for the people. The Ultra-Modern ambulance would add value to the whole process of getting quick medical treatment to the needy people in the locality. He charged staff of the hospital and the schools to make adequate use of the facilities to the best of their abilities and in line with expectations of all stakeholders in the society. He promised to engage more Doctors, especially female doctors and other health workers to improve on service delivery in the hospital.While Appreciating the effort of His Royal Majesty, Owhorhu 1, the Ovie of Udu Kingdom and Udu elders with full support from the His Excellency, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta state, the CEO gave full credit to the host communities for the enabling environment that gave PSML the presence of mind to restart the plant which, he added, will go a long way in the charting of a memorable history for the people of Udu as well as for the Federal Government of Nigeria.Speaking on behalf of the management of DSC Model Primary School – 3, Mrs Mercy Ikolo expressed immense appreciation to the management of Premium Steel and Mines Limited in responding positively to the power supply needs of the school via provision of the power generating plant, assuring that the teachers have, by the donation, been motivated to give their best to maintain top flight position in science education for which DSC Schools were known for all over Nigeria. She noted that PSML has demonstrated over time, cut edge visionary leadership capable of engendering growth and productivity in the company.