Delta Teachers Shun Okowa’s ‘Go Back To Work’ Order, Insist On Staying At Home Until…

LAGPS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State teachers have shunned the statement of Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi ordering them to resume work in their various classes or they would not the paid their salaries for the period the strike lasted. The teavhers have insisted that they would not go back to work until the needful is done.

The reaction of the teachers followed the ‘No Work, No Pay’ order of the Delta state government and the propagandist posture of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Jonathan Jemirieyigbe for teachers to go back to work.

Reacting to the order of the Governor, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), through its state chairman, Comrade Jonathan Jemirieyigbe has remained resolute and insisted that it is only the Union that has the right to suspend or call off the strike not Ifeanyi Okowa or an association like ASUSS.

“Only the NUT has the right to suspend or call off the strike not an association like Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) please. Teachers are ready to fight for their rights no matter the threat or intimidation from any quarter.”

He warned the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) to desist from its propaganda, hence they are not a registered trade union but an association.

“They cannot usurp the powers of a registered trade union. They are still members of NUT and don’t have the powers to direct Secondary school teachers to resume work. Teachers are ready to fight for their rights no matter the threat or intimidation from any quarter,” he argued, against the backdrop that ASUSS had ordered teachers to go back to work.

Recall that Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State had in a statement directed Teachers and Principals of Public Secondary Schools in the state to resume normal classes with effect from Monday, March 20, 2017, without fail.

He claimed that “The continued “sympathy” strike by Secondary School Teachers, in the state, in solidarity with their Primary School counterparts is quite unreasonable and uncalled for.”

He therefore ordered that “For the avoidance of doubt, the State Government will henceforth apply the policy of “No Work, No Pay” on any school Principal or Teacher who fails to resume work on Monday, March 20, 2017.”

In the same vein, ASUSS Delta State Chairman, Comrade Okoh K. C affirmrf its earlier stand of not supporting the strike action of March 9, 2017 embarked upon by the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT).