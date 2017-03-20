Interviews for recruitment into Federal Civil Service begins This Month

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Interviews for recruitment into the Federal Civil Service will begin on 27 March in Abuja. They will end on 3 April.

A director of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Mustapha L. Sulaiman, acting for the chairman announced this in Abuja.

He said candidates already shortlisted under Batch A of the recruitment programme last year are expected to cross-check their names on the portal of the commission, using their state of origin.

Shotlisted candidates are from the 36 states and Abuja. The interviews will hold at the Public Service Institute on Murtala Mohammed Express Way, Kubwa, Abuja.

The recruiting ministries are those of education, Labour & Productivity, Finance, Foreign Affairs., Information and Culture, Power, Works and Housing and Science and Technology. Others are Transport, Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation, Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation.

and the Bureau of Public Procurement.

All candidates have been warned not to fall prey to scammers.

(*Please follow this link to check your name: https://vacancy.fedcivilservice.gov.ng/)

The Commission warned them not to release their bank account numbers, credit or debit card numbers or any other banking details to anyone.

“No employer has asked for this information,” the commission said.

However the commission asked candidates for the interviews to come along with their means of Identification, which could be a Driver’s License, National ID card or International Passport. They will also be required to submit two passport photographs.

Candidates are also expected to come along with Originals of their Credentials and two photocopies of each duly endorsed by them.

Here is the timetable for the interviews:

* Monday, 27th March 2017 – 9 AM – Federal Ministry of Education

* Tuesday, 28th March 2017 – 9 AM – Federal Ministry of Labour & Employment, Federal Ministry of Trade & Investment

* Wednesday, 29th March 2017 – 9 AM – Federal Ministry of Information, Federal Ministry of Finance, Bureau of Public Procurement

*Thursday, 30th March 2017 – 9 AM – Federal Ministry of Power, Works & Housing, Federal Ministry of Science & Technology, Federal Ministry of Transport

* Friday, 31st March 2017 – 9 AM – Office of the Auditor General of the Federation, Office of Surveyor General of the Federation

*. Monday, 3rd April 2017 – 9 AM – Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs (NAN)