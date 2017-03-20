Suicide Mission: Medical Doctor Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon By Third Mainland Bridge

Share This





















Orji was riding in his Nissan SUV jeep, with registration number LND 476 EE, who said ti be returning from Churcg and heading towards third Mainland bridge via Adekunle, when he ordered his driver to park, after which he alighted and subsequently jumped into the Lagoon.It was also learnt that shortly before the incident, the man had received a call from someone.Already, the Spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr. Kehinde Adebayo, has confirmed the incident.Similarly, the agency’s General Manager Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu confirmed that investigation would be conducted on the sad development by the appropriate authorities.Efforts to recover the man by the emergency workers and local divers are still ongoing.The spokesperson of LASEMA, Kehinde Adebayo who gave full detail of the incident to Urhobotoday.com correspondent explained that the agency was alerted by concerned Nigerians over the incident, adding that the man’s name had been identified as Orji.“The Agency received a distress call of a man who parked his grey coloured Nissan SUV with registration number LND 476 EE at about 4.50 pm today Sunday.“The incident happened around Adekunle, inward 3rd Mainland bridge and jumped into the Lagos Lagoon.“Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that the man said to be a medical doctor named Orji was said to be driven by his driver and suddenly ordered the driver to pull over.“He dropped from the car and suddenly jumped into the water from the bridge. The vehicle and the driver have been taken to Adeniji Adele Police Station for further investigation.“There are efforts to recover his body from the Lagoon,” he said, adding that LASEMA’s general manager, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, had said a proper investigation into the incident would be carried out.Meanwhile, a user on Instagram who must have been at the scene of the incident, wrote: “I witnessed the worst thing ever today!! The owner of this particular car jumped into the lagoon right in front of me!!! I saw him get out of his car, then jumped, I was directly behind him, I parked and ran as fast as my legs could carry me but it was too late…..“I wish he had waited a little longer, I wish I was able to stop him, I wish I was about to hold his hands, I wish he could tell me what the problem was!!!!!“Depression is real…… I couldn’t believe my eyes, I’m still in shock, I couldn’t control my tears. I ran after him I tried to save him I called for help. Su*cide is not the answer!!!!! It’s a pity a problem shared isn’t a problem solved anymore it’s a problem gossiped about……we now live in a world where negativity is like 90 percent.“I really wish I was able to save him. Loads of people stopped because they saw me acting like a crazy woman, the ambulance was present, the fishermen were trying to help but it was too late!!!!! He left a note on his personalized Dr’s notepad with his house address.“May God help his family though this difficult time. Please, let’s be our brothers keeps. Let’s genuinely love and help one another. Life is short. We are here for just a little time. Let’s spend that time spreading love and being kind to one another!”