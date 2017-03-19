1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sun, Mar 19th, 2017

Uniform Saga: Why Buhari May Support Custom Boss

Muhammadu Buhari and Hameed Ali

Muhammadu Buhari and Hameed Ali


LAGOS MARCH 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Muhammadu Buhari may take sides with the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), in his ongoing face-off with the Senate over his failure to wear his uniform, SUNDAY PUNCH has learnt.
Senators had on Thursday attacked Ali for honouring their invitation without wearing a uniform.
They, therefore, asked him to return on Wednesday in the complete Customs uniform.
But one of our correspondents gathered on Saturday that the position of the Presidency on the disagreement is that no law compels Ali to wear a uniform.
A source who is familiar with the development said the position was based on legal advice made available to the President by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).
The source added that the government’s stand is that there is a clear separation of powers among the three arms of government.
He said the position of the Presidency was that lawmakers could not make laws and enforce the laws themselves.
“The AGF has advised that no law compels a political appointee to wear any uniform. And again, the legislature makes laws, but they don’t have the power to enforce those laws,” the source said.
When contacted on the face-off on Saturday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, directed one of our correspondents to the Public Relations Officer of the NCS.
When asked if the CG would heed the Senate’s order on Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer of NCS, Mr. Joseph Attah, said Ali would do the appropriate thing.
“I am confident the CG will do the appropriate thing. Thank you,” he stated.
Punch

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

JAMB

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP