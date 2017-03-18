Onuesoke To Emerhor: Stop Dreaming For 2019, Return To PDP

Share This





















Onuesoke who was reacting to a statement credited to Olorogun O’tega Emerhor where he (Olorogun O’tega Emerhor) said he was not surprise of the recent endorsement by Chief James Onanefe Ibori of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for a second term in office come 2019.Emerhor had boasted in the story that the APC in the state are prepared to meet Chief James Ibori, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP at the 2019 elections to finally determine which party now owns the state’s political landscape.Onuesoke in his reaction stated that Emerhor and his cotravelers of the APC are not threat to the PDP in Delta state come 2019, saying that Emerhor and any party he belongs to has never won any election in the state, “records are there to justify my point’, Onuesoke added.He explained that “during the 2007 governorship primary election of the PDP held at Ogwashukwu town, Emerhor only scored 78 votes. Even the 2015 general elections, his party, the APC which he was the flagbearer never won any local government area in the state. He even lost his own unit at Evwreni, so I wonder the magic he wants to perform to overcome the PDP come 2019”.Onuesoke who is from the same constituency with emerhor,advised Olorogun O’tega Emerhor to come back to PDP and pledge his loyalty to former Governor James Ibori which he (Emerhor) said is the alter ego and defacto principal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.