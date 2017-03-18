Four Ex-Militant First Class Graduates Of Benson Idahosa University Absolved as Varsity Lecturers
LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Four ex- militants have been employed as university lecturers after dropping their arms, going back to school and graduating with First Class Honours after their Bachelor’s degrees.
The ex-militants were employed as lecturers by Benson Idahosa University in Edo State.
This was disclosed by the co-ordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Brig-Gen. Paul Boroh (rtd) during an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja.
According to him, the names of the lecturers are Fianka Diamond Tamara (Computer Science), Debrah Ikpaazaere (Business Administration), Odiki Otogo (Political Science and Public Administration) and Lucky Boleidowa (Political Science and Public Administration).
“In fact, the Benson Idahosa University retained as lecturers, four of our students who had First Class. The performance of our students abroad was even more stunning. A total of 454 of them graduated mainly from British universities with 20 having First Class and 41, Second Class Upper,” he said.