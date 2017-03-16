Senate Walks Out Custom Boss Over Uniform

Share This





















Related

The Customs boss who arrived the National Assembly at about 9.30am ahead of sitting for the day’s legislative business, was escorted into the chamber by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang at about 12.05 noon.He was asked some questions bordering on his refusal to wear uniform.Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Bala Na’Allah (APC, Kebbi) fired the first salvo followed by Senator George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers), who moved a motion that Ali be excused for failing to wear the uniform.The motion was supported by Senator Barnabas Gemade (APC, Benue) before Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu who presided over the day’s legislative business, put the question.He was thereafter walked out.More details later…