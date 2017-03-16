Senate Walks Out Custom Boss Over Uniform
LAGOS MARCH 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senate, a while ago, walked out the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) over his refusal to appear in service uniforms.
Ali has been asked to appear on Wednesday March 22, 2017 fully kitted in Customs uniform.
The Customs boss who arrived the National Assembly at about 9.30am ahead of sitting for the day’s legislative business, was escorted into the chamber by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang at about 12.05 noon.
He was asked some questions bordering on his refusal to wear uniform.
Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Bala Na’Allah (APC, Kebbi) fired the first salvo followed by Senator George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers), who moved a motion that Ali be excused for failing to wear the uniform.
The motion was supported by Senator Barnabas Gemade (APC, Benue) before Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu who presided over the day’s legislative business, put the question.
He was thereafter walked out.
More details later…