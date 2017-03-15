Transcorp Inaugurates $28.3m Turbine, Pushes Capacity of Ughelli Power Plant To 620MW

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The capacity of Ughelli Power Plant is up to 620 megawatts following the inauguration on Monday of the 115-megawatts Gas Turbine 15 at the plant.

Transcorp Power Limited, a subsidiary of Transcorp Plc, which is in charge of the power plant, said in a statement that the inauguration of the $28.3 million turbine was part of its commitment to generate 25 per cent of Nigeria’s total power output before the end of 2018.

Chairman, Transcorp Plc, Mr. Tony Elumelu, while speaking at the inauguration ceremony, reiterated the resolve of Transcorp Power Limited to double the generating capacity of the power plant within the shortest time.

Elumelu maintained that because of the role power plays as a catalyst for economic and industrial growth of any nation, Transcorp Power is committed to finding a solution to the power problem that has constrained the development of the country and made it not to achieve its potential.

He said: “Our goal is to increase our capacity from 620MW to 850MW with the return of three turbines by the fourth quarter of 2017. Our gratitude goes out to the Board of Directors, particularly the technical committee, our technical partners, the Transmission Company of Nigeria and the Federal Government of Nigeria for believing in us as private sector investors, and for providing the enabling environment,” .

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola commended the investment made by Transcorp Power.